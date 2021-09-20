Video
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Business

Key economic policy stances of candidates to be Japan's next PM

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021

Sept 19: Japan will find out who is replacing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sept. 29, when the ruling party chooses a new leader, with vaccine minister Taro Kono reckoned to be the frontrunner in the race.
The four candidates for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party opened their campaigns on Friday. Below are key economic policy stances of they have taken so far:
Having served as minister in charge of deregulation, Kono calls for targeted spending on growth areas like renewable energy and expansion of 5G networks nationwide.
While he declined to comment on the size of a fresh relief package to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, Kono called on the need to fill the economy's 22 trillion yen ($200 billion) output gap.
Kono criticised former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policies for failing to bring wealth to households, and proposed offering tax incentives to companies that increase wages.
Kono has also distanced himself from the first arrow of Abenomics - bold monetary easing - urging in 2017 for clearer communication by the Bank of Japan of an exit strategy from ultra-easy policy.
He has recently reversed that stance, saying that monetary policy must remain accommodative for now given the hit to the economy from the pandemic.
But Kono cast doubt on the feasibility of clinging to the BOJ's 2% price goal, saying it was "difficult" to achieve. He also said the central bank must communicate well with markets on the future path of monetary policy.
The former foreign minister had previously said if he were to become leader, fiscal consolidation would be a major pillar of policy. He also voiced doubts over the BOJ's ultra-loose policy, saying in 2018 that stimulus cannot last forever.    -SANAE TAKAICHI


