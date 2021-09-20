

Marico introduces new talent value proposition

In line with the new proposition, the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant will recalibrate its culture and work processes to emphasize the role of innovation, entrepreneurship, inclusion, collaboration, and purpose in the workplace, says a press.

The three key focus pillars for the new TVP: Go Beyond, Grow Beyond, and Be The Impact. The first pillar-Go Beyond, is designed to help bring out the entrepreneurial streak within employees and encourage them to take calculated risks, keeping aside the fear of failure.

Under the second pillar Grow Beyond, members will be encouraged to collaborate, and become active participants in the inclusive growth of the organisation.

The company will continuously work to maintain a trust-based, transparent, and inclusive work environment where everybody is inspired to embrace diversity and differences. Under the last pillar-Be the Impact, members will be encouraged and empowered to take action that drives positive change in the world around them.

Speaking about the new proposition, Marico Bangladesh HR Director Shyamal Kishore said: "With changing times and business priorities, talent aspirations are also continuously evolving. Marico strongly believes that business and talent aspirations complement each other and with this step, we aim to make Marico Bangladesh Limited future-proof."

He added, "Our members are the fulcrum of our success, and we believe in unlocking and nurturing their true potential by fostering an entrepreneurial, collaborative, and transparent work environment."













Marico Bangladesh Limited recently introduced its new Talent Value Proposition (TVP) which focuses on nurturing the growth of its members.In line with the new proposition, the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant will recalibrate its culture and work processes to emphasize the role of innovation, entrepreneurship, inclusion, collaboration, and purpose in the workplace, says a press.The three key focus pillars for the new TVP: Go Beyond, Grow Beyond, and Be The Impact. The first pillar-Go Beyond, is designed to help bring out the entrepreneurial streak within employees and encourage them to take calculated risks, keeping aside the fear of failure.Under the second pillar Grow Beyond, members will be encouraged to collaborate, and become active participants in the inclusive growth of the organisation.The company will continuously work to maintain a trust-based, transparent, and inclusive work environment where everybody is inspired to embrace diversity and differences. Under the last pillar-Be the Impact, members will be encouraged and empowered to take action that drives positive change in the world around them.Speaking about the new proposition, Marico Bangladesh HR Director Shyamal Kishore said: "With changing times and business priorities, talent aspirations are also continuously evolving. Marico strongly believes that business and talent aspirations complement each other and with this step, we aim to make Marico Bangladesh Limited future-proof."He added, "Our members are the fulcrum of our success, and we believe in unlocking and nurturing their true potential by fostering an entrepreneurial, collaborative, and transparent work environment."