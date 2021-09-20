China applies to join trans-Pacific trade pact

Sept 19: China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the commerce ministry said, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted China's application to join the free trade agreement in a letter to New Zealand's trade minister, Damien O'Connor, the Chinese ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

The CPTPP was signed by 11 countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and New Zealand in 2018. Before that, it was known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and seen as an important economic counterweight to China's regional influence.

