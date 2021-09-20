Video
BGMEA invites Canadian investors to take stakes in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 391
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has invited Canadian investors to make investment in Bangladesh, taking the advantage of attractive and investment-friendly environment here.
"Bangladesh is no longer a country of poverty and natural calamities. Rather it has been able to secure a prestigious position as a role model for development in the world with its consistent economic growth," said Faruque who is now on a visit to Canada.
The BGMEA President made the remark while addressing a reception by Bangladesh Business Chamber of Canada on September 13, said a press release today of the trade association in Dhaka.
H.M. Iqbal, President of Bangladesh Business Chamber of Canada, chaired the reception attended by Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Consul General of Bangladesh in Toronto and BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib.
Faruque also encouraged the non-resident Bangladeshis including those living in Canada, to promote "Made in Bangladesh" brand in their countries of residence.
Expatriates living in Canada can play an important role in promoting the interests of Bangladesh from their respective positions, especially by those having influential positions in their countries of residence, he added.
BGMEA President highlighted many prospects of investment in various potential sectors in Bangladesh including high value-added and non-cotton textiles along with others. There are many highly potential areas for investment in man-made fibre based yarns and fabrics, functional fabrics like polyester, viscose, spandex, etc. He encouraged investment in high-end apparel items.
 Apart from textiles, investment opportunities in other sectors can substitute imports and complement industries in Bangladesh like spare parts. Textile machinery, even light engineering, jute, leather, pharmaceuticals, ceramics and ship building offer lucrative investment opportunities.
The ICT sector is also a highly potential sector for investment,he said. Economic viability, purchasing power of people, demographic dividend and ecosystem are in favour of investment in Bangladesh, Faruque said.




