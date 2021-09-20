Stocks fall on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE eroded dropped 36 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 7,191 at the close of the trading following volatility. Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 18.74 points to finish at 2,655.81 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 10.30 points to close at 1,566.80.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 244 closed lower, 106 higher and 26 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Turnover on the DSE dropped some 6 per cent to Tk 2,033 crore, down from Tk 2,171 crore on Thursday last.

Bangladesh Autocars topped the gainers' list that rose 9.94 per cent followed by Aziz Pipes, aamra Technologies, Unique Hotels, and Rupali Insurance.

Popular Life First Mutual Fund shed mostly in the market that fell 10 per cent followed by AB Bank First Mutual Fund, PHP First Mutual Fund, Trust Bank First Mutual Fund, and First Janata Bank Mutual Fund. At the DSE, 106 stocks rose, 244 declined and 26 remained unchanged.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 132 crore followed by LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, SAIF Powertec and IPDC.

On the CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 158.53 points to close at 20,982.82 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 89.46 points to close at 12,593.13.

Of the issues traded, 213 declined, 88 advanced and 15 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.34 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 66.59 crore.





