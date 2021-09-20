Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 September, 2021, 10:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on profit taking

Published : Monday, 20 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 367
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE eroded dropped 36 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 7,191 at the close of the trading following volatility. Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 18.74 points to finish at 2,655.81 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 10.30 points to close at 1,566.80.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 244 closed lower, 106 higher and 26 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Turnover on the DSE dropped some 6 per cent to Tk 2,033 crore, down from Tk 2,171 crore on Thursday last.
Bangladesh Autocars topped the gainers' list that rose 9.94 per cent followed by Aziz Pipes, aamra Technologies, Unique Hotels, and Rupali Insurance.
Popular Life First Mutual Fund shed mostly in the market that fell 10 per cent followed by AB Bank First Mutual Fund, PHP First Mutual Fund, Trust Bank First Mutual Fund, and First Janata Bank Mutual Fund. At the DSE, 106 stocks rose, 244 declined and 26 remained unchanged.
Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 132 crore followed by LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, SAIF Powertec and IPDC.
On the CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 158.53 points to close at 20,982.82 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 89.46 points to close at 12,593.13.
Of the issues traded, 213 declined, 88 advanced and 15 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.34 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 66.59 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US banking lobby groups oppose proposed tax reporting law
China defends crack down on tech firms
Flydubai expands its operations to Romania
Emirates resumes passenger flights between Dubai and Philippines
Indonesia reopens borders for limited int'l tourists
Inquiry puts ex-WB officials under scrutiny on China
Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals
UAE central bank sees C-19 increasing money-laundering risks


Latest News
Bank account details sought to intimidate journalists: BNP
PM suggests 'bold measures' to fight climate change impact
ACC sues ex-DGHS DG over Regent Hospital scam
Vote counting of 160 UP polls continue
Four new sectors to get cash assistance on export
HC writ seeks an independent e-commerce regulatory authority
GM Quader finds EC ‘dysfunctional’
275 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours: DGHS
Tipu seeks Russian support for ensuring direct export there
India resumes export of Covid vaccines next month
Most Read News
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
The splinters along ethnic lines in Georgia
Marico introduces new talent value proposition
Womenomics in Bangladesh perspective
UN chief for ending gender pay gap
China to promote yuan internationalisation in 2021
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Macron, Biden to talk in coming days about subs spat
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair
Pakistan battling isolation as cricket host after New Zealand pull out
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft