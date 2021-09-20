Bangladesh seeks duty free access to Saudi for its 138 products



Prime Minister's adviser on private sector industry and investment Salman F Rahman.

Salman, now on a visit to Saudi Arabia made the call at a virtual meeting with Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi. He said Saudi Arabia imports RMG, leather and plastic goods, frozen fish and pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh.

He said Saudi Arabia could take necessary steps to import halal meat from Bangladesh and thus could minimize trade imbalance between the two countries. Bilateral trade volume now stands at 1.3 billion, said a press release.

Extending greetings of the Prime Minister to the Saudi king and Crown Prince, Salman Rahman put emphasis on more Saudi investment to Bangladesh to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country by 2041.

Salman said Bangladesh is ready to set up a special economic zone exclusively for the Saudi investors having necessary facilities. He invited Saudi investors to invest in various mega projects here under the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The Saudi Minister assured of considering the matter. In this context, Salman sought Saudi Investment for establishing rail connection from Dhaka to Payra Port as well as transforming Cox's Bazar into an international standard hub for tourism.

Referring to the Anti Concealment Law meant for allowing the expatriates to legally do business in Saudi Arabia, Salman Rahman requested Saudi Minister to provide support to Bangladeshi businessmen in this regard.

Following a request from the Adviser, the Saudi Minister assured that a Saudi delegation would visit Bangladesh at their convenient time. The Saudi Minister Majid said that they attaches highest importance to farsighted leadership and bilateral relations of the two countries.

He also assured Bangladesh of taking necessary steps for signing an MoU on Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the two countries which would open up the door for direct investment from Saudi companies to various projects of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ambassador to KSA Dr Mohammad Javed Patwari, BIDA executive Chairman M Sirazul Islam, BEZA Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun, PPP Authority's Chief Executive Sultana Afroz among others attended the virtual meeting.

Earlier a high-level Bangladesh Delegation, led by the PM's Adviser reached Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit. During the visit, Salman F. Rahman met several Saudi Ministers to boost bilateral trade and attract more investment to Bangladesh.







