Ministry proposes to raise Ashuganj River Port project by Tk 302 crore



Representational image.

As per information the government is giving riverine transit to India through Ashuganj river port. This is going to be a major waterways transshipment port.

According to the proposal the project was taken in 2011 but it could not be implemented in time till in 2021mainly handicapped by lack of detailed survey.

In the meantime with the approval of the Government of India, a full feasibility study was carried out on the project including a conceptual drawing design for the construction of a container terminal at Ashuganj by an Indian consulting firm.

The cost was initially Tk 1,515 of which the Bangladesh government was supposed to give Tk 953 crore while Indian project assistance to be Tk 841 crore. With the latest proposed rise in project cost the overall cost to rise to Tk 1,817 crore.

This is one of the projects mentioned in the joint declaration signed by Bangladesh and India. According to the joint statement India will invest USD $ 1 billion to develop Bangladesh's infrastructure. However, the project will be implemented with Indian loans.

The DPP says Ashuganj is very important in terms of geographical location and naval communication. In 2004, Ashuganj was declared as a river port. Recently, Ashuganj seaport has been considered as a 'port of call' under the Bangladesh-India Shipping and Trade Protocol.

Under the said protocol, Indian goods transported through waterways to Ashuganj port will be able to reach Indian border by Bangladeshi trucks or trailers. Containers will be transported by vessel via Ashuganj and Kolkata routes. The containers will be transported from Ashuganj to Agartala by transshipment.

The Kolkata-Ashuganj route alone will carry 4 lakh TEU containers a year. The port will be built with a capacity of 1 lakh TEU containers for the time being.

However, after the implementation of the project, it will be converted into a port with a capacity of 2 lakh TEU containers. If Ashuganj container handling facilities are set up, trade and commerce will increase in the greater Sylhet region along with Dhaka and Chittagong divisions.









