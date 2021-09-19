Video
35 die of C-19 in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 35 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 27,182. Some 1,190 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,541,300.
Besides, 1,645 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.23 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,498,654, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 6.05 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate
stands in the country at 16.37 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 808 labs across the country tested 19,668 samples.
Among the deaths, 19 died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, three each in Rajshahi and Khulna, two in Sylhet, and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.
Among the 35 deceased, 16 were men and 19 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,490 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,692 were women.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.69 million lives and infected more than 228.51 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 205.1 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


