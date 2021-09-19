2 die, 232 affected with dengue in 24 hours



Dengue patients undergoing treatment at Mitford Hospital in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of them, 187 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 45 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 15,460

dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 18. Among them, a total of 14,204 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,197. Of them, 990 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 207 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 59 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 13 in September so far.

Among the deaths, 53 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division. Among 15,460 infected, 5,104 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.







