Dr Pran Gopal of AL poised to win





The ruling Awami League (AL) nominated candidate Prof Dr Pran Gopal Datta is going to be elected uncontested in the by-election of Cumilla-7 constituency, as

his opponent Monirul Islam of National Awami Party (NAP) withdrew his nomination on Saturday.

District Returning Officer and Cumilla Regional Election Officer Md Dulal Talukder on Saturday confirmed the news.

Earlier on Thursday, Jatiya Party nominee Lutfar Reza Khokon withdrew his nomination ditching the election race.

Dr Datta remains the only candidate for the Cumlla-7 by-election.

Nomination papers of AL candidate Prof Dr Pran Gopal Dutta, Jatiya Party's Lutfur Reza Khokon and NAP's Monirul Islam were declared valid on Tuesday.

"Jatiya Party nominee Lutfur Reza Khokon on Thursday applied for withdrawal of his nomination papers, though the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers is September 19. The NAP candidate withdrew his nomination on Saturday," said Md Dulal Talukder.

As per the election schedule, the date for symbol allocation is September 20 and the by-election was scheduled to be held on 7 October in that constituency.

The constituency was declared vacant after the death of Cumilla-7 constituency AL lawmaker and former deputy speaker Ali Ashraf on July 30.

The former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Dr Pran Gopal Datta was nominated for the National Parliament Seat No 255 (Cumilla-7) by Awami League on September 11.











