Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No caretaker govt ever: Razzaque

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said that there would never be a caretaker government system in Bangladesh violating the country's constitution.
He said this while speaking at a function to distribute relief materials among Coronavirus affected people at Madhupur Municipality Auditorium on Saturday.
Dr Razzaque, also the presidium member of the ruling Awami League, said, "As per the constitution, a fair and neutral election will be held in the country
through the Election Commission under a government elected by people. The EC will be responsible for the election. That EC will not be controlled by the government or anyone."
BNP has to get elected by people by joining the national elections if it wants to return to power, the minister added.
Abdur Razzaque said, "BNP is scared of participating in the next national election as the party has become detached from people."
"BNP is now making various ill efforts to come to power through the back door without taking part in the election," he alleged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Girls excluded as Afghan schools reopen
35 die of C-19 in 24 hours
2 die, 232 affected with dengue in 24 hours
Dr Pran Gopal of AL poised to win
No caretaker govt ever: Razzaque
Journos blast BFIU move
DU dorms reopen Oct 5   
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft