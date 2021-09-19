No caretaker govt ever: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said that there would never be a caretaker government system in Bangladesh violating the country's constitution.

He said this while speaking at a function to distribute relief materials among Coronavirus affected people at Madhupur Municipality Auditorium on Saturday.

Dr Razzaque, also the presidium member of the ruling Awami League, said, "As per the constitution, a fair and neutral election will be held in the country

through the Election Commission under a government elected by people. The EC will be responsible for the election. That EC will not be controlled by the government or anyone."

BNP has to get elected by people by joining the national elections if it wants to return to power, the minister added.

Abdur Razzaque said, "BNP is scared of participating in the next national election as the party has become detached from people."

"BNP is now making various ill efforts to come to power through the back door without taking part in the election," he alleged.









