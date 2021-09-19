Journos blast BFIU move

Journalist leaders of the National Press Club on Saturday called on Bangladesh Bank to transparently disclose 11 central journalist leaders' bank account details in front of the nation that have been

sought by the Bangladesh Bank Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on September 12.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalists and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) made the call at a press conference at National Press Club, while protesting against the BFIU initiative.

Journo leaders said, summoning of 11 journalists bank account is unexpected, insulting and malicious for the journalist community. This conspiracy was hatched by an insidious group to create distance between the government and the media.

Mentioning that the issue is being discussed in the international media, the journalist leaders added, as a result of this incident, the image of Bangladesh in the international arena is being tarnished.

The leaders have called a protest rally today in front of the National Press Club at 12 at noon.

Molla Jalal, president of a faction of BFUJ, said, "We would like to state that if BFIU find any information about our involvement in money laundering, illegal transaction or militancy financing, such information should be revealed transparently in front of the nation."

"We also urge them to circulate all the details if they don't find any of such activities," he also added.

"Through such letters, the profession of journalism has been questioned in front of common people. We do not understand why the BFIU has taken such a decision," said Molla Jalal and added, "It has also created various fears in the minds of journalists across the country. Many also consider the BFIU's move as a ploy to intimidate journalists and the journalist leaders."

Farida Yasmin, president of National Press Club chairing the conference said, "BFIU is mandated to investigate any individual or organization when there are specific allegations of financial irregularities against them. However, there was not a single such allegation against these leaders. Such a move is unprecedented. We appeal to the journalists to investigate why BFIU took such a step."

She said, "I have talked to various responsible government institutions about the letter. They have said that they do not know anything about this. When Information Minister Hasan Mahmud came to the conference of Dhaka Journalists Union, I asked him about the letters. He negated to have known anything about it."

"We believe that our prime minister is very friendly to journalism, and this move is a part of the conspiracy to fume adversity between the mass media and the government," She also added.

Mosiur Rahman Khan, secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity, read out a written statement on behalf of the 11 journalists.

'Specific allegations against any person or organization can be investigated. But summoning the bank accounts of the elected top leaders of the organization established by the professional journalists of the country in this way is an unprecedented event in the history of Bangladesh,' the statement said.

"We consider such a move as intentional and demand a specific and detailed explanation from the government on this matter. As such incident has tarnished the image of journalists, our organization, and journalism," the statement read.

Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Ilias Khan, President of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Mollah Jalal, Acting Secretary General Abdul Majid, President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) M. Abdullah, Secretary General Nurul Amin Rokon, Dhaka Journalists Union (DUJ) President Quader Gani Chowdhury, General Secretary Shahidul Islam, Dhaka Reporters Unity President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan were present at the meeting.









