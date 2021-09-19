DU dorms reopen Oct 5   

The Dhaka University Syndicate has decided to reopen all residential halls from October 5 and libraries from September 26 only for the Honour's final year and Master's students on the basis of the recommendations made by the university's Academic Council and Provost Standing Committee.

However, the date of physical class activities will be fixed after 100 per cent achievement of the vaccination of the students of the university.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the DU Syndicate on Saturday with Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

Honour's 4th year and Master's students who have

been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the halls. Besides only the regular students who possess vaccination cards and legal identities will be given permission to stay at the halls.

They will have to follow the hygiene and SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on the campus.

Students will be able to use the Central Library, Science Library and Seminar Libraries of the Department / Institute from 10:00am to 5:00pm from September 26 and will be able to occupy their allotted rooms at their respective halls from 8:00am on October 5.

According to the decision of the syndicate meeting, in order to increase health awareness, there will be banners / festoons in every residential hall of the university and on visible places in the academic building with the guidelines for following the hygiene rules.

Respective residential halls will be opened for Honour's 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students in phases.

There will not be anymore Ganaroom in the halls.

The university sought cooperation of all concerned including active student organizations to maintain an environment conducive to learning in the halls and on the campus.

Initiatives have also been taken to set up a vaccination centre at the University Medical Centre.

Students who have not yet registered for vaccination have been asked to come under registration by September 27 with National Identity Card / Birth Registration Certificate and get vaccinated.

Moreover in accordance with the decision of the university, the students (4th year and Master's students) will vacate the halls on completion of their examination, for the accommodation of the students of other sessions.

Meanwhile, a number of students of the university resented the decision calling it a 'thoughtless decision'.

They have demanded to reopen the halls in the last week of this month for the students of all the years.

On Friday in a press release signed by Asif Mahmud, chief coordinator of the 'Hall-Educational Institution Open Movement' platform said this decision has to be reconsidered.

Demanding to open the dormitories in the last week of September, the press release further said that for the students who are now studying in the 'mess' around the university, the first 5 days of the month are equivalent to staying in the mess for the whole month. "For this they have to bear the full month's rent. This will put additional financial pressure on the students," it further stated.

Demanding the opening of the halls for all the sessions, it was said that as most of the students have completed their vaccination, there is no obstacle for them to return to normal activities of the university.

The Provost Standing Committee of Dhaka University (DU) had recommended reopening of the residential halls on October 5 following the meeting of the Committee on Wednesday night.

Prof Md Akram Hossain, Provost of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Chairman of Management Information Systems (MIS) Department said the students must have at least one dose of vaccine to enter the halls and the library.

"All academic activities of the university will be held maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)," Prof Akram added.

