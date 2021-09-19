Video
RT PCR labs in airports soon: CAAB Chair

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Staff Correspondent

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Mofidur Rahman on Saturday assured that installation of RT PCR laboratory
would be completed within next three or four days and it would start functioning within the period.
He said that a diagnostic center out of the seven companies got approval for installing the labs would soon setting up a mobile lab at the designated location in the car parking area of the airport and start corona testing soon.
The announcement came while Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirush Salehin were visiting the site of setting up RT PCR lab at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Following the demand of Bangladeshi migrants working in different countries including the United Arab Emirates, the government has taken the step to establish seven RT PCR labs in the country's international airports of Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet to avert obstruction in travelling the countries.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been asked to provide necessary assistance to the selected seven companies in setting up the labs in the airports.
Expatriate Welfare Minister's Assistant Private Secretary Md. Rasheduzzaman told this correspondent that Minister Imran Ahmed and ministry's Secretary on Saturday afternoon visited the site of setting up RT PCR lab at the airport's car parking yard for corona testing of expatriate workers.
CAAB Chairman Mofidur Rahman and Director General of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Shahidul Alam accompanied the minister during his visit.
During the visit, the minister and secretary also inspected the Expatriate Welfare Desk at the airport and observed services provided to the expatriates and also visited the Mujib Corner there.
According to the ministry, Stemz Health Care (BD) Limited Dhaka, CSBF Health Center, AMZ Hospital Limited, Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, Zainul Haque Sikder Women's Medical College and Hospital, Gulshan Clinic and DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostic, were given initial permission to set up the labs.
Of those, DMFR Molecular Diagnostics is interested to start initial work with mobile labs.


