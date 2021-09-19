Vaccination of school students to begin soon: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the activities of vaccinating school going students will start soon. School going students will be vaccinated with American Pfizer vaccine.

Zahid Maleque said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced to vaccinate students between the ages of 12 and 17. In the next 15 to 20 days, school-going students will be vaccinated with American Pfizer."

The Health Minister made the remark while speaking as chief guest at a meeting on future plans for the development of Manikganj Municipality at the municipal building on Saturday.

"The death and infection rates have decreased as the corona is under control. The educational institutions have reopened because Corona is under control. As Corona is under control that is why buses, trains, factories have reopened. To control the pandemic situation, we had to work under the direction of the Prime Minister," he added.

The Minister further said eight countries of the world including Bangladesh were red-listed by the United Kingdom. However, the UK has now dropped the name of our country from their list. This is good news for our country. So far we have vaccinated 2.5 crore people. Of these, 1.5 crore people have received two doses of vaccine. Attempts are being made to get 60 million vaccines from China. The price of this vaccine is taka three and a half thousand crore. We have signed an agreement with the WHO for another 100 million vaccines. Its price is taka five thousand crore. At the direction of the Prime Minister, we were able to order this vaccine in just 15 days."

"The Prime Minister has announced that the village will be turned into a city. If the village is developed, the country will be developed. The government is working towards that goal."

At the same time, criticizing the BNP-Jamaat alliance, the Health Minister said, "During the BNP-Jamaat government, our reserves were three billion US dollars. At present we have reserves of 48 billion US dollars. Now we do not easily take help from

foreigners, but we help other countries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created that capability."

