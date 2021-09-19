Essentials’ prices soaring again



Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Upon visiting capital's different kitchen markets this correspondent found this rising trend.

The price of chicken (Sonali) has shot up by Tk 20 to Tk 30 kg in the weekend while broiler chicken is charging Tk 10 to Tk 20. The sonali chicken was sold at Tk 230 to Tk 250 per piece.

Similarly, the broiler chicken was sold at Tk 180 to Tk 190 per kg.

Dozens of red eggs sold at Tk 100 last week are selling now at Tk 115. Dozens of duck eggs are selling for Tk 150, with a Tk 15 increase this week.

Amirul Islam, a chicken seller at Basabo kitchen market in the capital told

the Daily Observer that chickens have become unavailable now. In just 15 days, the wholesale price of sonali chicken has gone up by Tk 50 per kg. That is why they have also increased prices in the retail market.

Green chilli was selling at Tk 80 per kg on Saturday which was Tk 100 to Tk120 per kg the previous week.

Similarly, beans were sold at Tk 115-120 per kg. Last week, hybrid cucumbers were sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg. Yesterday it was being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg.

Prices of squid, chichinga, barbati, potato, patol and karla have gone up. Shrimp is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, which was Tk 50 to Tk 60 last week. Karala is being sold at Tk70 to Tk 80, which was Tk 50 to Tk 60 last week. Chichinga is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, which was Tk 40 to Tk 50 last week.

Besides, Patol sells at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, which was Tk 40 to Tk 50 last week.

Green papaya is being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg, while green banana hali at Tk 20 to Tk 30, red spinach at Tk 20 to Tk 30 and radish at Tk 15 to Tk 20.

According to the state-run organisation trading corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of coarse rice has risen by 3.33 per cent in one year. Medium quality rice (Miniket) was at Tk 44 to Tk 50, which is now being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55.

In other words, the price has increased by about 12 percent. Nazirshail rice, which was sold at Tk 52 to Tk 60, is now being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 65. The price of this quality rice has increased by 6 percent. Open flour and flour increased by 10 percent per kg. The price of packaged flour has gone up by 11 to 18 per cent per kg.

Soybean oil has risen the most. In one year, open soybean prices rose by 54 per cent per liter, open palm oil by 60 per cent and super palm oil by 64 per cent.

In addition, the price of 5 liter bottled soybean has increased by 42 percent. In addition, the price of sugar has increased by 22 percent. Sugar, which was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 62 a year ago, is now Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg. The price of lentil pulses has gone up to a maximum of 25 percent. The price of broiler chicken has increased by 16 percent.

Local onions are being sold at Tk 50 per kg while imported onion at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg with a Tk 5 higher than last week. Open flour is being sold at a maximum of Tk 33 per kg with an increased of Tk 2. Packaged flour is being sold at Tk 45 per kg with an increased of Tk 2. Medium sized lentils are being sold at Tk 110 per kg with an increased of Tk 5 per kg.

Sugar is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 77 per kg with an increase of Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg in 7 days.



Price of almost every daily essential is going through the roof. Compared to last week chicken, eggs, vegetables, rice and spices are selling at much higher price.Upon visiting capital's different kitchen markets this correspondent found this rising trend.The price of chicken (Sonali) has shot up by Tk 20 to Tk 30 kg in the weekend while broiler chicken is charging Tk 10 to Tk 20. The sonali chicken was sold at Tk 230 to Tk 250 per piece.Similarly, the broiler chicken was sold at Tk 180 to Tk 190 per kg.Dozens of red eggs sold at Tk 100 last week are selling now at Tk 115. Dozens of duck eggs are selling for Tk 150, with a Tk 15 increase this week.Amirul Islam, a chicken seller at Basabo kitchen market in the capital toldthe Daily Observer that chickens have become unavailable now. In just 15 days, the wholesale price of sonali chicken has gone up by Tk 50 per kg. That is why they have also increased prices in the retail market.Green chilli was selling at Tk 80 per kg on Saturday which was Tk 100 to Tk120 per kg the previous week.Similarly, beans were sold at Tk 115-120 per kg. Last week, hybrid cucumbers were sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg. Yesterday it was being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg.Prices of squid, chichinga, barbati, potato, patol and karla have gone up. Shrimp is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, which was Tk 50 to Tk 60 last week. Karala is being sold at Tk70 to Tk 80, which was Tk 50 to Tk 60 last week. Chichinga is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, which was Tk 40 to Tk 50 last week.Besides, Patol sells at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, which was Tk 40 to Tk 50 last week.Green papaya is being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg, while green banana hali at Tk 20 to Tk 30, red spinach at Tk 20 to Tk 30 and radish at Tk 15 to Tk 20.According to the state-run organisation trading corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of coarse rice has risen by 3.33 per cent in one year. Medium quality rice (Miniket) was at Tk 44 to Tk 50, which is now being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55.In other words, the price has increased by about 12 percent. Nazirshail rice, which was sold at Tk 52 to Tk 60, is now being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 65. The price of this quality rice has increased by 6 percent. Open flour and flour increased by 10 percent per kg. The price of packaged flour has gone up by 11 to 18 per cent per kg.Soybean oil has risen the most. In one year, open soybean prices rose by 54 per cent per liter, open palm oil by 60 per cent and super palm oil by 64 per cent.In addition, the price of 5 liter bottled soybean has increased by 42 percent. In addition, the price of sugar has increased by 22 percent. Sugar, which was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 62 a year ago, is now Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg. The price of lentil pulses has gone up to a maximum of 25 percent. The price of broiler chicken has increased by 16 percent.Local onions are being sold at Tk 50 per kg while imported onion at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg with a Tk 5 higher than last week. Open flour is being sold at a maximum of Tk 33 per kg with an increased of Tk 2. Packaged flour is being sold at Tk 45 per kg with an increased of Tk 2. Medium sized lentils are being sold at Tk 110 per kg with an increased of Tk 5 per kg.Sugar is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 77 per kg with an increase of Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg in 7 days.