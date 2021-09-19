Video
3 schoolboys among 4 killed in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Four people including three schoolboys were killed in two road accidents in Barishal and Gopalganj districts.
Police recovered the bodies and handed over to their families. Three school students were killed in a road accident at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge crossing, around five kilometres from Barisal city, on Friday night, reports our Barishal correspondent.
The victims are Sumon alias Siam, Chayon Das and Rabbi.
On-duty doctors at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal declared them dead when they were taken to the hospital after the accident.
The three boys, aged between 15 and 16 years, were students of Bakerganj Jiban Singh Union Model High School, said Habibur Rahman, headmaster of the school.
On Friday, they planned to visit newly constructed Lebukhali Bridge and a group of 18 friends started from Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Bridge on rented motorbikes. But, a passenger bus hit the bikes carrying the three boys from behind.
The three students fell down and were badly injured in the accident. Other friends rescued them and took to the hospital.
All educational institutions in the area suspended classes after the tragic incident.
BMP Bandar Police Station OC Md Asaduzzaman said the killer bus had been seized.
Our Correspondent from Gopalganj reports that a locally made three-wheeler known as Nosimon hit the bike of rider Amir Hamza, 23, at Kashiani in Gopalganj, killing him on the spot.



