One more new pvt univ approved

The government has approved to establish another new private university in the country. The Ministry of Education issued an order approving the temporary establishment and operation of 'Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology' at Bashgari village in Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district.

The Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education on Thursday (September 16) sent a letter to Dr HBM Iqbal, the initiator and founder of this university, giving temporary permission to run the university.

With this new university, the number of private universities in the country stood at 108.





