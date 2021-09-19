BNP plotting to make EC controversial before next polls: Quader  

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the new Election Commission (EC) will be formed as per the law.

"BNP has started hatching new conspiracies before the formation of new Election Commission. The party is making their evil attempts to make the EC controversial as the country approaches the next parliament elections," he said.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said these while addressing a meeting of AL secretariat at the party's central office of Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

"The outgoing EC was constituted at the call of the President through a search committee after discussing with all registered political parties while there was representation of all parties including BNP. The new EC will be formed in all acceptable ways this time too," he said.

"The next national elections would be held in due time as per the Constitution and conference of the AL will also be organised in specified time. There is no instance of holding council of Awami League before specific time," Quader said, adding that AL does not have 'jumbo jet' central committee like BNP.

"Our incumbent committee's tenure will end in December next year. BNP had formed a 501-member 'jumbo jet' committee before our national council. Through media reports we came to know BNP now held its first meeting of that executive committee," the AL General Secretary said.

"BNP is now holding series meetings but the matter of internal democracy of the party doesn't come up in those meetings. They are holding secret meetings for hatching series conspiracies in the name of series meetings without practicing democracy inside the party.

"These meetings are being held to find ways how the party would oust the government and how they would incite the communal forces. BNP plots to make the democratic system controversial and as part of it and they have started their new conspiracies centring the formation of the new Election Commission," he said.

Urging people to resist BNP's intrigues against the country and the government, he said BNP would get befitting reply if they want to create any disorder.

Quader further said, "BNP formed committee one year before ours. They didn't even hold conference of any district or upazila units of the party. BNP only utters hollow words of democracy but there is no democracy inside the party. How will they establish democracy in the country?"

Obaidul Quader chaired the AL secretariat meeting.

The party's Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Woman Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossain, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and other members of the AL secretariat joined the meeting.



