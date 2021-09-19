BADC organises training on skill development for officials

MYMENSINGH, Sept 18: A six-day long training on Geographic Application and E-filing (GAE) for skill development of BADC professionals began on Saturday at Duldia BADC Seminar Bhavan in Mymensingh.

Environmental and Geographic Information Services organised the training programme under Small Irrigation Development Project of Mymensingh division and Tangail and Kishorgonj district of Dhaka division. Member Director Small Irrigation Engineer Ziaul Haque inaugurated the training programe as chief guest.

The seminar was attended by BADC Chief Engineer (Construction) Ferdous ur Rahman, Chief Engineer (Minor Irrigation) Lutfar Rahman, Chief Engineer (Conservation and Factory) Shahab Uddin Talukder and CEG Director Motaleb Hossain Sarkar. Project Director and Superintendent Engineer Badrul Alam presided over the inaugural session. The workshop was attended by 24 executive engineers, assistant engineers and deputy assistant engineers of BADC Small Irrigation Project from Mymensingh, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Tangail district.

BADC sources said the training will ensure skill development and accountability of the officers concerned. It will also help expedite the irrigation activities in the agricultural sector and e-filing process.