Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Nilgai gives birth to offspring at Bangabandhu Safari Park

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

GAZIPUR, Sept 18: The female Nilgai in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Sreepur of Gazipur district has given birth to two baby Nilgai on August 1.
The Safari Park authority disclosed the matter on Saturday. Wild Life Inspector Sarwar Hossain said the male and female Nilgai went into hiding soon after the birth of baby Nilgais', to ensure their cub's security. They were spotted again in the park as the cubs grew up, he added.
Sarwar Hossain said the male and female Nilgai were brought at the Safari Park from Monakasha in Chapainawabganj and Manda in Naogaon two years ago. He said, adding, "The nilgai may become extinct in our country in near future."
The female Nilgai and its cubs are in healthy condition, said the Wild Life Inspector.    -BSS


