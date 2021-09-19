DMP arrests 60 for consuming, selling drug

In a regular anti-drug campaign, the Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 60 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.

According to a DMP statement issued today, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 60 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 17, 2021 to 6 am on Saturday.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 511 grams of heroin, 6.975 kilograms of cannabis and 5,443 pieces of yaba tablets from them, it said.

Police filed 46 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS











