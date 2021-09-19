Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 60 for consuming, selling drug

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

In a regular anti-drug campaign, the Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 60 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.
According to a DMP statement issued today, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 60 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 17, 2021 to 6 am on Saturday.
During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 511 grams of heroin, 6.975 kilograms of cannabis and 5,443 pieces of yaba tablets from them, it said.
Police filed 46 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BADC organises training on skill development for officials
Nilgai gives birth to offspring at Bangabandhu Safari Park
Leaders of National Press Club, BFUJ, DUJ and DRU jointly organise a press conference
DMP arrests 60 for consuming, selling drug
20-year masterplan to revive Dhaka rivers
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
IU asks students to register for vaccine by Sep 27
Over 139m people hit by climate crisis, C-19: IFRC analysis


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft