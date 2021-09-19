Online platform offers gambling facilities

Two years back the much-talked about crackdown on gambling, extortion, land grabbing and other forms of corruptions started with raids at five sporting clubs in Dhaka. Although the month-long drive largely contained sporting club-based gambling, online gambling still continues, dodging the law enforcers' eyes.



The RAB crackdown brought to light how a group of political leaders in alliance with some sports organisers turned renowned sporting clubs in the capital into lavish establishments to run casino businesses round the clock. During that drive, government high-ups repeatedly hinted that the drive would continue. Unfortunately, after two years, the drive has lost its stamina.



That time a series of raids saw the arrests of over 250 people, including several leaders of different affiliated bodies of ruling party. The actions proved government's uncompromising character against the illegal business--which was appreciated countrywide. However, after two months of that incident, the drive against the illicit business postponed.



Later, different gambling facilities began to be available online. Truly, now the club-based casino and gambling has been contained largely. But online-based gambling is going on with minimal difficulties. Unluckily, cyber monitoring unit of the law enforcing agencies cannot effectively identify and stop the culprits.



This year, on September 14, detectives arrested three members of an online gambling gang. In May, Anti-Terrorism Unit held four members of a gang on charge of smuggling money using a social media gambling app called StreamKar. The criminals use various apps and sites in order to continue online gambling.



The online gambling is being played during cricket matches through bitcoin or digital currency (cryptocurrency). According to news report, crores of taka are being siphoned off through online gambling. RAB Criminal Investigation Department and Anti-Corruption Commission officials filed 58 cases against 15 people, so far. Gladly, RAB has already investigated 10 of the cases and submitted charge sheets in nine cases.



One of the frustrating issues is that the names of several influential patrons of this illegal business came out in media reports, but no legal action has yet been taken against them. We must remember that gambling and prostitution are unambiguously prohibited in our constitution. Article 18 (2) of the constitution reads that, "The State shall adopt effective measures to prevent prostitution and gambling".



Undeniably, with the widespread use of online facilities, the misuse of this platform has also increased--which has become an issue of concern. In fact, almost all criminal activities have separate digital platforms. Hence, the authorities concerned must bolster its effort to stop gambling--both traditional and online forms--so that the constitution and social peace are upheld in the country.