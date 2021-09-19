Video
Letter To the Editor

Students must stay away from drugs

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

Dear Sir
Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Due to obtaining a flourishing and modest nation, we have to ensure a sound environment for students. We can't imagine our nation without them. Drug addiction has become an issue threatening the future of the students. But it is a matter of grief that it will be detrimental for the nation.

According to research, a large number of youngster including girls are addicted to drugs. As a result, they cannot play a potential role for the nation. There are many reasons for getting addicted. Such as, failure in relationships, making friend with the drug-addicted, being more disappointed, obtaining little knowledge on Religion. Low cost of drugs provokes students to take it. Because of taking drugs, crime rate is increasing in society. Students are getting involved in gang culture that is familiar as "Kishor gang". Students can't bring enough money so they are encompassing with heinous tusk for getting money so that they can buy drugs. Meanwhile, eve-teasing and robbery are rising in society by drug-addicted students.

If we can't get rid of this situation, we have to suffer in the future. In order to eliminate this bad practice, guardian, teacher, leader, government all sorts of people have to come forward.

Rezaul Korim
Student of Jagannath University


