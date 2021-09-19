

Rajshahi growers busy farming advance vegetable

Getting bumper production and good price, they have started to grow varieties of winter vegetable in a large scale in the district.

Earlier, they would cultivate paddy in these lands.

Their vegetables included potato, radish, eggplant, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, brinjal, amaranth, spinach and onions.

This year's sufficient rainfall facilitated vegetable cultivation in the locality.

Growers are expecting to get bumper production if weather goes fair.

Though cultivation costs of different crops including paddy are increasing day by day, farmers are not getting fair market prices; so they are shifting to farming vegetables.

While this correspondent of The Daily Observer visiting different areas in Bausa, Bazubagha, Gorgori, Pakuria, Arani and Chawkrajapur unions under Bagha Upazila, farmers were seen busy preparing their lands for vegetable cultivation; and some were seen sowing seeds and planting.

Shah Alam Biswas, a vegetable grower of Bausa Village, said, "I have cultivated advance varieties of vegetables on one bigha of land this season."

Farmers in the area are getting engaged in early vegetable farming as the production cost is lower than the paddy cultivation, he added. RAJSHAHI, Sept 18: Advance winter vegetable growers in the district are passing very busy time.Getting bumper production and good price, they have started to grow varieties of winter vegetable in a large scale in the district.Earlier, they would cultivate paddy in these lands.Their vegetables included potato, radish, eggplant, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, brinjal, amaranth, spinach and onions.This year's sufficient rainfall facilitated vegetable cultivation in the locality.Growers are expecting to get bumper production if weather goes fair.Though cultivation costs of different crops including paddy are increasing day by day, farmers are not getting fair market prices; so they are shifting to farming vegetables.While this correspondent of The Daily Observer visiting different areas in Bausa, Bazubagha, Gorgori, Pakuria, Arani and Chawkrajapur unions under Bagha Upazila, farmers were seen busy preparing their lands for vegetable cultivation; and some were seen sowing seeds and planting.Shah Alam Biswas, a vegetable grower of Bausa Village, said, "I have cultivated advance varieties of vegetables on one bigha of land this season."Farmers in the area are getting engaged in early vegetable farming as the production cost is lower than the paddy cultivation, he added.