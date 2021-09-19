Investigating Dadnar Canal pollution ordered



The photo shows Dadnar Khal with waste and illegal structures. photo: observer

The court gave the order to Department of Forest to conduct the investigation and submit report by October 4. The order was delivered by Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain.

According to sources, a local influential quarter has been keeping occupied the canal flowing over Daganbhuiya Bazar for a long time by raising shops and houses.

Local people have become vitiated due to foul smell spreading around from waste thrown by butchers. It was reported time and again in different newspapers. But there has been no headway in this regard.

The canal is the only channel for passing water from the upazila town and its adjacent areas. Due to pollution and grabbing, the canal has lost its water-receding capacity. A little rain causes submergence of haats and bazaars.

It is an eight-kilometre (KM) long canal. It is 200 years old. Across its 3 km stretch, shops and houses have been raised by the grabbing section. Also for not repairing for long, the canal has turned almost moribund.

One court source said, following a local newspaper report about grabbing and pollution, the canal drew court's attention.

The court has instructed Daganbhuiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and officer-in-charge to make necessary cooperation with DoF in running the investigation.

Inspector Faysul Kabir of DoF said, "I have heard about the court's order about Dadnar Khal. After getting in hand the copy of the order, the investigation will begin."





