Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Investigating Dadnar Canal pollution ordered

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Dadnar Khal with waste and illegal structures. photo: observer

The photo shows Dadnar Khal with waste and illegal structures. photo: observer

FENI, Sept 18: The forest and environment court has ordered an investigation into pollution and grabbing of traditional Dadnar Khal (Canal) on its first day on Thursday.
The court gave the order to Department of Forest to conduct the investigation and submit report by October 4. The order was delivered by Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain.
According to sources, a local influential quarter has been keeping occupied the canal flowing over Daganbhuiya Bazar for a long time by raising shops and houses.
Local people have become vitiated due to foul smell spreading around from waste thrown by butchers. It was reported time and again in different newspapers. But there has been no headway in this regard.
The canal is the only channel for passing water from the upazila town and its  adjacent areas. Due to pollution and grabbing, the canal has lost its water-receding capacity. A little rain causes submergence of haats and bazaars.
It is an eight-kilometre (KM) long canal. It is 200 years old. Across its 3 km stretch, shops and houses have been raised by the grabbing section. Also for not repairing for long, the canal has turned almost moribund.
One court source said, following a local newspaper report about grabbing and pollution, the canal drew court's attention.
The court has instructed Daganbhuiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and officer-in-charge to make necessary cooperation with DoF in running the investigation.
Inspector Faysul Kabir of DoF said, "I have heard about the court's order about Dadnar Khal. After getting in hand the copy of the order, the investigation will begin."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi growers busy farming advance vegetable
Investigating Dadnar Canal pollution ordered
101 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Money with letter found at some doors in Nageshwari
25 injured in dog bites in Jashore
Paddy procurement target not achieved in Sirajganj
Four of a family among five electrocuted
30 bombs recovered in Jashore


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft