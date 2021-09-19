Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

101 detained on different charges in 5 dists

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondents

A total of 101 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Noakhali, Natore, Satkhira,  Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar in four days.
NOAKHALI: Eighteen Rohingyas, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul said they left Bhasan Char on Thursday night boarding a boat for Cox's Bazar.
But the boatmen dropped them off at Chairman Ghat under the upazila at early hours on Friday.
The local people caught them and informed police.
Later, police went there and brought them to police station (PS), the SP added.
NATORE: A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three youths and recovered 32 kg 400g dry hemp from an ambulance on Natore-Rajshahi highway at Pourbahaguria area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
To avoid police checking, the accused rented the ambulance to bring the hemp to different places.
Of the arrestees Rana, 19, is the son of Shahidul Islam of Gaddimary Village in Hatibandha Upazila of Lalmonihat District,
Md Shah Alam, 31, is the son of Abdus Sobhan and Md Al-Amin is son of Dulal Hossain of the same village.
Local PS sources said, members of the RAB of Mollapara Camp, on information, arrested them with the hemp from the ambulance while it was going through that area by blowing its siren loudly.
A case has been filed with the PS in this connection. The arrestees have been sent to the jail following a court order.    
SATKHIRA: Ten female leaders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh have been arrested on charge of attending an "anti-government" meeting in Sadar Upazila of the district.
At that time, 33 jihadi booklets were seized from their possession.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar PS Md Delwar Hossain confirmed the matter at a press conference on Friday afternoon.
The arrested are Mazeda Khatun, 45, Firoza Begum, 55, Marzina Khatun, 50, Farida Khatun, 45, Razia Khatun, 35, Rafiza Khatun, 45, Beauty Khatun, 45 of Alipur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district; and Khadiza Parvin, 40, of Banshdoha Village, China Parvin, 35, of Sultanpur, and Anwara Begum, 58, of Bagerhat District.
The OC said on information that some Jamaat leaders and workers were assembled at a secret meeting in Shafir Bashtola area in the upazila on Thursday night, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there and arrested ten female leaders and workers.
A case has already been against the arrested women with Satkhira Sadar PS.
Police said the arrested women were holding the meeting to "commit subversive acts."
RAJSHAHI: A total of 69 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 31 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.
Among the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrant, nine were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 38 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.
Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, ten were arrested with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law-enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: BGB has arrested a man along with seven gold bars worth Tk 70 lakh at Marichaa check-post on the the district's -Teknaf Upazila road near Ukhia.
The arrested is Mohammad Rifat, 20.
Acting on tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a search in a CNG-run auto rickshaw at around 10 am on Thursday, and seized the gold bars hidden around Rifat's waist.
BGB's Ramu Battalion (BGB 30) Commander Mohammad Ibrahim Faruque confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi growers busy farming advance vegetable
Investigating Dadnar Canal pollution ordered
101 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Money with letter found at some doors in Nageshwari
25 injured in dog bites in Jashore
Paddy procurement target not achieved in Sirajganj
Four of a family among five electrocuted
30 bombs recovered in Jashore


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft