101 detained on different charges in 5 dists

A total of 101 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Noakhali, Natore, Satkhira, Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar in four days.

NOAKHALI: Eighteen Rohingyas, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul said they left Bhasan Char on Thursday night boarding a boat for Cox's Bazar.

But the boatmen dropped them off at Chairman Ghat under the upazila at early hours on Friday.

The local people caught them and informed police.

Later, police went there and brought them to police station (PS), the SP added.

NATORE: A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three youths and recovered 32 kg 400g dry hemp from an ambulance on Natore-Rajshahi highway at Pourbahaguria area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

To avoid police checking, the accused rented the ambulance to bring the hemp to different places.

Of the arrestees Rana, 19, is the son of Shahidul Islam of Gaddimary Village in Hatibandha Upazila of Lalmonihat District,

Md Shah Alam, 31, is the son of Abdus Sobhan and Md Al-Amin is son of Dulal Hossain of the same village.

Local PS sources said, members of the RAB of Mollapara Camp, on information, arrested them with the hemp from the ambulance while it was going through that area by blowing its siren loudly.

A case has been filed with the PS in this connection. The arrestees have been sent to the jail following a court order.

SATKHIRA: Ten female leaders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh have been arrested on charge of attending an "anti-government" meeting in Sadar Upazila of the district.

At that time, 33 jihadi booklets were seized from their possession.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar PS Md Delwar Hossain confirmed the matter at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The arrested are Mazeda Khatun, 45, Firoza Begum, 55, Marzina Khatun, 50, Farida Khatun, 45, Razia Khatun, 35, Rafiza Khatun, 45, Beauty Khatun, 45 of Alipur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district; and Khadiza Parvin, 40, of Banshdoha Village, China Parvin, 35, of Sultanpur, and Anwara Begum, 58, of Bagerhat District.

The OC said on information that some Jamaat leaders and workers were assembled at a secret meeting in Shafir Bashtola area in the upazila on Thursday night, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there and arrested ten female leaders and workers.

A case has already been against the arrested women with Satkhira Sadar PS.

Police said the arrested women were holding the meeting to "commit subversive acts."

RAJSHAHI: A total of 69 people have been arrested on different charges in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 31 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrant, nine were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 38 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, ten were arrested with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law-enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: BGB has arrested a man along with seven gold bars worth Tk 70 lakh at Marichaa check-post on the the district's -Teknaf Upazila road near Ukhia.

The arrested is Mohammad Rifat, 20.

Acting on tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a search in a CNG-run auto rickshaw at around 10 am on Thursday, and seized the gold bars hidden around Rifat's waist.

BGB's Ramu Battalion (BGB 30) Commander Mohammad Ibrahim Faruque confirmed the matter.





