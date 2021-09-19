Money with letter found at some doors in Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 18: An unknown person has left some amount of cash taka with a letter at some doors in Sukhati Bhatiatari villahe under Nageshwari Upazila in the district.

The incident took happened on Friday night.

One Hasanur Rahman, inhabitant of the village, said hearing foot-step of someone at about 9pm, he went out and saw that a person was leaving his house so quickly. When he was closing the door, he found a note of Tk 100 with a letter where written "Please forgive me as I made a harm taking the money."

Later, an amount of Tk 10, 50, 30, 100 were also found some others door with the same letter.

As the news spread, curious people gathered there.

Ruhul Amin, commissioner of Ward No 5, said, "I heard the news and not clear who and why did this type of work."





