JASHORE, Sept 18: At least 25 people were injured as mad dogs bit them in Keshabpur Upazila of the district recently, creating panic among locals.

Among the injured, 15 are children.

The incident took place in Kariakhali, Panjia, Begumpur and Kamalapur areas of the upazila.

However, the injured were being treated and given vaccination at Keshabpur Upazila Health Complex.

Keshabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Arafat Hossain confirmed the matter.