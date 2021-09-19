Video
Home Countryside

Paddy procurement target not achieved in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 18: The District Food Control Department could not achieve targeted collections of paddy and un-boiled rice.
In this case, the department remained far below the target. But the target of boiled rice has almost been achieved. Authorities concerned said, it was not achieved due to higher pricing rate of paddy in the open market than the government procurement rate.
It was learnt, the department signed rice procurement agreements with 471 rice mills in the district. According to the government declaration, the official procurement ended on August 31.  
So far 22,757 metric tons (MT) of boiled rice have been collected against the target of 23,126 MT. The target has been achieved by 98 per cent.
Against the target of 20,066 MT paddy procurement, only 9,170 MT have been collected. The procurement rate is 45 per cent. Un-boiled rice procurement has been achieved by 54 per cent or 420 MT against targeted 782 MT.
The government rate for paddy was fixed at Tk 1,080 per maund; the rate of un-boiled rice was fixed at Tk 37 per kg while boiled rice at Tk 40 per kg.
In the open market, per maund paddy is selling at Tk 1,120 to 1,200. Per kg rice is selling at Tk 45 to 55.
President of District Rice Mills Owner Association Motaleb Hossain said, due to price differences between government rates and market prices, many farmers could not sell rice and paddy to the government godown; they sold their produce in the market.
In the last year, the same situation was created, he further said. Then rice millers supplied rice to the government, counting a loss of about Tk 3,000 per MT.
If the government rates of paddy and rice are not fixed in line with the market prices, this problem cannot be solved, he added.
District Food Controller Mahbubur Rahman Khan said, in the beginning, boiled rice was procured hugely; the price difference between the government rate and the open market price was not so high; that is why the target of boiled rice collection has almost been achieved, he added.
But targets of paddy and un-boiled rice could not be met, he maintained.


