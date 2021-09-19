Four of a family among five electrocuted

Five people including four members of a family were electrocuted in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, on Friday.

SONAIMURI, NOAKHALI: Four members of a family died from electrocution in the district's Sonaimuri Upazila on Friday.

The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shilmud Village.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim, 55, son of Abul Bashar of Shilmud Village in the upazila, Yusuf, 48, son of Wazir Ali, Md Sumon, 28, son of Nur Hossain, and Md Jewel, 16, son of Md Shahid Ullah. All the victims are said to be members of the same family.

Bajra Union Parishad Chairman Miron Aur Rashid and Sonaimuri police confirmed the incident and said Abdur Rahim went on paddy land in the evening. At that time, Abdur Rahim was electrocuted with an electric pillar inside his paddy field and died on the spot.

Later, while trying to rescue him, three more people were seriously injured by electrocution.

When the locals rescued them and took them to Sonaimuri Upazila Health Complex, the on duty doctor declared them dead.

Chairman Miron said the body was brought home from the hospital. There is a shadow of mourning among people of all walks of life in the area.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A woman was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mina Begum, 33.

According to locals the woman came into contact with a live electric wire while trying to connect a power line to watch television.

She was taken to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the matter.





