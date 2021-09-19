Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four of a family among five electrocuted

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Five people including four members of a family were electrocuted in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, on Friday.
SONAIMURI, NOAKHALI: Four members of a family died from electrocution in the district's Sonaimuri Upazila on Friday.
The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shilmud Village.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim, 55, son of Abul Bashar of Shilmud Village in the upazila, Yusuf, 48, son of Wazir Ali, Md Sumon, 28, son of Nur Hossain, and Md Jewel, 16, son of Md Shahid Ullah. All the victims are said to be members of the same family.
Bajra Union Parishad Chairman Miron Aur Rashid and Sonaimuri police confirmed the incident and said Abdur Rahim went on paddy land in the evening. At that time, Abdur Rahim was electrocuted with an electric pillar inside his paddy field and died on the spot.
Later, while trying to rescue him, three more people were seriously injured by electrocution.
When the locals rescued them and took them to Sonaimuri Upazila Health Complex, the on duty doctor declared them dead.
Chairman Miron said the body was brought home from the hospital. There is a shadow of mourning among people of all walks of life in the area.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A woman was electrocuted in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mina Begum, 33.
According to locals the woman came into contact with a live electric wire while trying to connect a power line to watch television.
She was taken to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi growers busy farming advance vegetable
Investigating Dadnar Canal pollution ordered
101 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Money with letter found at some doors in Nageshwari
25 injured in dog bites in Jashore
Paddy procurement target not achieved in Sirajganj
Four of a family among five electrocuted
30 bombs recovered in Jashore


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft