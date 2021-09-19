Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

30 bombs recovered in Jashore

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Sept 18: Rapid Action Battalion has recovered 30 explosives and 1.5kg gun powder from carpeting mills area in Avoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.
A team of RAB-6 recovered 30 bombs after searching a pond adjacent to Shahidul Islam alias Sappa's, 36, house, who died on Wednesday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after critically injured in bomb explosion when making these bombs at his own residence at Rajghat near carpeting bazaar area on Tuesday.
"Shahidul was preparing these powerful explosives devices with a motive of serious criminal activities," said Lieutenant Colonel Mostaq Ahmed, commander of RAB-6 of Khulna, after a press briefing at 4pm on Friday.
Later, a bomb disposal unit rushed to the spot and made those explosives deactivated.  Police have arrested Sappa's wife.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi growers busy farming advance vegetable
Investigating Dadnar Canal pollution ordered
101 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Money with letter found at some doors in Nageshwari
25 injured in dog bites in Jashore
Paddy procurement target not achieved in Sirajganj
Four of a family among five electrocuted
30 bombs recovered in Jashore


Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft