30 bombs recovered in Jashore

JASHORE, Sept 18: Rapid Action Battalion has recovered 30 explosives and 1.5kg gun powder from carpeting mills area in Avoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

A team of RAB-6 recovered 30 bombs after searching a pond adjacent to Shahidul Islam alias Sappa's, 36, house, who died on Wednesday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after critically injured in bomb explosion when making these bombs at his own residence at Rajghat near carpeting bazaar area on Tuesday.

"Shahidul was preparing these powerful explosives devices with a motive of serious criminal activities," said Lieutenant Colonel Mostaq Ahmed, commander of RAB-6 of Khulna, after a press briefing at 4pm on Friday.

Later, a bomb disposal unit rushed to the spot and made those explosives deactivated. Police have arrested Sappa's wife.





