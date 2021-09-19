Video
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:53 AM
Home Countryside

Dhobaura people suffer as road linking bridge eroded

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondent

The bridge without a link road at Dhobaura of Mymensingh. photo: observer

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH, Sept 18: Local people are suffering immensely due to a bridge without a link road in Dhoubaura Upazila of the district.
The bridge has been constructed over Krishnapur Ghonshgaon LGED muddy road at Langaljoura point. About 10 years back it was constructed by NGO World Vision. In last July, the link road of the bridge was eroded by flood. Since then it has been remaining almost useless. Local farmers cannot bring their produce to bazaars. It is the same with commuters.
Locals complained, the authorities did take no step in this regard.
A recent visit found people getting onto the bridge using a bamboo pathway in the absence of the link road.
Locals said, the bamboo pathway has been made voluntarily.
Gramaritala Union Chairman Anwar Hossain Khan said, he will try to address the problem after discussing it with the authorities concerned.
Upazila Engineer Shahinur Ferdaus said, there is no budget for muddy road repairing. But it can be repaired under Upazila Parishad budget, he added.


