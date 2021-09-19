Video
Home Countryside

Gypsy people killing birds in Natore

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 18: Breaching governmental restriction, a section of gypsy men in Singra Upazila of the district are killing birds.
An environment protection organisation recently made this allegation; some members said dwellers of the Gypsy Palli in the upazila are poaching birds including herons in Chalan Beel area for eating.
Saiful Islam, general secretary of the Chalan Beel Bio-Diversity Protection Committee (CBBDPC) said, either poaching or  killing birds are punishable offence; poachers have been warned much, but they did make ceasing to it. They cannot be stopped any way, he added.
M.M. Samirul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer said, awareness will be made through miking; and bill boards will be set up soon in important places of the upazila to stop killing of birds.
If anybody commits such crime again, lawful action will be taken against him, he maintained.


