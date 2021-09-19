Video
Cancer preventive red bean developed at BSMRAU

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

The new variety of bean that can prevent cancer. photo: observer

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Sept 18: A new variety of bean (BU-7) is cancer preventive. The bean variety looking bright red is salinity tolerant. It is high yielding.
This anti-aphid and anthocyanin-induced red bean has been developed by scientists of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University (BSMRAU) in Gazipur District.
The national seed board has recently approved it for cultivating by farmers.
Developer of the variety Professor D. Golam Rasul of the Department of Genetics & Plant Breeding at BSMRAU said, the base seed of the bean has been collected from  southern coastal region of the country.
The bean looks red as the plant contains 29 microgram anthocyanin, he added; each bean contains 4-5 seeds; each plant gives 2.5 kg to 3.5 kg of bean and per hectare production is 35 tonnes.
Anthocyanin reduces inflammation of flesh of human body, resists blood clot and check cancer, he further said. It is also the unique antioxidant which makes effective role in preventing other diseases.
Vice-Chancellor of BSMRAU Dr. Giasuddin Mia said, "Along with teaching, our university has been playing an important role in research. Despite limited opportunities, many vegetable varieties have already been developed. BU-7 will play remarkable role in bean cultivation in the country."
Such type of bean is cancer preventive and useful for human body, he maintained.
According to the specialists, in the winter season, it is cultivable in all districts of the country. Its farming requires cow dung wrapped in polythene. Later saplings are planted in field. Each hole requires 10 kg rotted cow dung, 10 gram Urea, 30 gram TSP and 20 gram potash.
The bean is also drought tolerant. But if the land moisture is very less, the irrigation is needed.
During flower pollination and growth of leafs, the moisture acts as regulator.
It can be farmed under scaffolding system using bamboo culms.
In the open space, yielding will be higher if leaves get much sunshine.
In consideration of plant size and yield, BU-7 is an excellent crop of roof agriculture.
But like other beans, it can be attacked by small spider mite or red mite.
If attacked, 15 gram vertimec in 10 litre water will have to be applied.
After seed sowing, beans can be collected within 130 days. But for seeds 20 more days are needed.
Bean can be collected from the same plant for two to four months.


