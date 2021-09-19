Father convicted life term for killing daughter

BARISHAL, Sept 18: A tribunal in three district convicted a father for life term and fined Tk 20,000 for killing his minor daughter. He will suffer one more year rigorous imprisonment if fails to pay the money.

The convicted father is Kazi Golam Mostafa of Ward No.4 of Charbaria Union under Sadar Upazila.

As per prosecution, convicted Golam Mostofa with an aim to file case against his opponent killed his daughter Sabiha Islam, 11, and kept her body in a lemon garden of Jabber Mia, who is his enemy. Later local people recovered the body.

Police arrested Golam Mostofa. During interrogation, he made confessional statement.

After examining 19 witnesses, Judge T. M Musa pronounced the verdict on Thursday.





