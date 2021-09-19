50 KG schools still closed in Barishal

BARISHAL, Sept 18: Over 50 kindergarden schools (KG) still remained closed in southern region of the country. Thousnds of students are passing days in uncertainty. Guadians are in disarray.

Most of these schools have lost existence due to closure for one year and a half amid corona.

Such situation is prevailing in all six districts in the southern region. Frustrtion-stricken guardians are going from one school to another with their children. Most of the KG schools have lost existence.

All educational institutions remained closed from March 19 in 2020. Many KG schools were closed by their proprierors after being failed to pay house rents. Most teachers shifted to other profession. Many of them are living on easy bike-running in Barishal city.

Reopening 50 more KG schools is under process in the city. They are facing teacher crisis as most of them have left teaching over the pandemic time.

House rents of last six months could not be paid by respective KG schools. So house owners are not allowing reopening of these schools. Some directors are trying to reopen their schools after paying portion of house rents.

Deputy Director of Primary Education Department-Barishal said, a total of 676 KG schools in six districts of Barishal Division are registered with the department.

But his department is not informed about students and tecchers of these institutions.

Still we are working for government schools, he added.

After getting government instruction,"We are yet to get any instruction about KG schools," he added.











