Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:52 AM
Home Countryside

Man killed in road accident at Kendua

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondent

KENDUA, NETRAKONA, Sept 18: A man was killed in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Kendua Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Sohraf, 17, of Chilimpur village in the upazila.
According to local and police sources, an auto rickshaw collided head-on with a truck in Kamalpur area, leaving five injured.
Later, the locals rescued the injured and took them to Adampur Health Complex. The auto rickshaw driver succumbed to his injuries on the way to Mymensingh.
Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Kazi Shahnewaz confirmed the matter.


