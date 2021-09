CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 18: A youth was killed by lightning strike in Gaynar Patal area of Nayarhat Union under Chilmari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Moyen Ali, 17, was the son of Md Shukkur Ali of Hasaner Char Bazar area under the union.

It was learnt, the lightning strike occurred when Moyen Ali was sowing seeds of nut in their field, killing him on the spot.

Union Chairman Abu Hanifa confirmed the matter.