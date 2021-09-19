Minor boy drowns at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 18: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Alam Mia, 5, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Bhoter Hailya Village under Kochakata Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Alam Mia fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 6pm while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members spotted his body floating on water and recovered it from the ditch.

Officer-in-Charge of Kochakata Police Station Zahedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





