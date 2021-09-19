Livelihood project taken up for 33,000 households at Sundarganj



Chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad, as chief guest, Ataur Rahman Sarker addressing an inception workshop on Reinforcing Rural Resilience project, which was held in Sundarganj Town on Wednesday. photo: observer

Project manager Amal Kumar Pramanik said the project designed for three years, from July 2021 to June, 2024, would be implemented by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), Gaibandha District unit, for 1,50,000 people of 33,00 households in Kapasia, Belka, Horipur, Tarapur and Chandipur unions under Sundarganj Upazila in the district with the financial support of Swiss Red Cross.

The objective of the project is to increase the livelihood and food security through reducing disaster risk, he said, adding that to improve access to enhanced quality, basic health care and wash service for changing health and hygiene behaviour is another objective of the project.

The components of the project include disaster risk reduction, natural resource management, livelihood and food security, health, wash and capacity development, he continued.

Very recently, an inception workshop on the project was held in the conference room of Sundarganj Upazila administration on Wednesday with secretary of BDRCS, district unit, Rezaul Karim Reza in the chair.

Chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad and also Chairman of BDRCS, district unit, Ataur Rahman Sarker addressed the function as chief guest and Upazila Chairman Ashraful Alam Sarker, UNO Mohammad Al- Maruf and Sanjib Biswas Sanjoy, deputy head of delegation of SRC, Dhaka were present at the event as special guests.

Apart from it, Amitabh Sharma, country representative of SRC, Dhaka was also present as a guest of honor while project manager Amal Kumar Pramanik moderated the ceremony.

Earlier, Mohammad Jasim Uddin Kabir, senior manager of BDRCS, Dhaka made a PowerPoint presentation through multimedia projector.

At the opening of the meeting, the welcome speech was done by the member of the BDRCS Mridul Mostafi Jhantu.

The speakers, in their speech, emphasised integrated efforts of all concerned to run the project here peacefully through achieving the goals and objectives of the project.

Chief Guest Ataur Rahman Sarker, in his speech, sought whole-hearted cooperation of all stakeholders to make the project a grand success in the upazila through performing better coordination to the concerned.

Members of the BDRCS, district unit, Sultana Islam Dolly, ATM Rezaunnabi Razu and Mojammel Hossain Jhilam and project officers Monimul Islam, Saiful Islam and finance officer Khurshid ALam were present on the occasion.





