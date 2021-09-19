Two BCL leaders die after ‘taking excessive liquor’

COX"S BAZAR, Sept 18: Two BCL (Bangladesh Chhatra League) leaders have died after drinking liquor in a hotel in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Saimun Priam, 25, and Rafsanul Haque, 28, residents of Kotwali Police Station area in Chattogram City.

Another one is also undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Quoting the hotel authorities, Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar tourist police (ASP) Md Mohiuddin said a group of four friends boarded in the hotel in Kolatali area in the district town on Wednesday night.

They all had taken excessive liquor there and three of them fell sick, the ASP said.

Rafsanul died on the way to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital on Friday morning while the two others were admitted there.

The duo were, later, shifted to the CMCH as their condition deteriorated.

Saimun died at the hospital at about 2:30am on Saturday, the ASP added.





