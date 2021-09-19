Video
Cold diseases on the rise at Char Fasson

About 400 child patients come to upazila hospital every day

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a cold-affected child patient at Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 18: Children are getting inflicted by different cold-related diseases including fever, sneezing, coughing, and pneumonia in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.
Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex is hiccupping to treat huge number of patients.
According to the hospital sources, from 9am to 2pm guardians are waiting with 150 to 200 affected children in queue for serial every day.  
Before one month, 60 to 70 such patients would go to the hospital a day. Now the toll has reached 200 per day.
The outdoor remains closed after the office time for physicians. At that time, these patients are brought to the emergency department. But physicians of the emergency department can't handle the situation.
Outdoor, indoor and emergency department of the hospital treat about 400 child patients every day. Ages of these children range from zero to six years.
Hospital's Junior Consultant Sumitra Mazumdar said, the number of affected children is increasing due to seasonal flu.
Sudden warming has appeared after the rainy season with these diseases.
Medical Officer of the hospital Dr. Abdul Hai said, five to seven child patients are being admitted each day.
There is stock of medicine in the hospital; patients' relatives are purchasing medicines from pharmacies, which are not available, he added.


