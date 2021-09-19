Video
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
US Capitol on high alert as pro-Trumps converge for rally

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

WASHINGTON, Sept 18: Hundreds of police officers will be on duty around the U.S. Capitol on Saturday braced for a rally by supporters of the hundreds of people who breached the building on Jan. 6 trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat.
A black eight-foot-high (2.44 m) fence which surrounded the white-domed building for about six months after the attack is back, 100 National Guard troops are on standby and security officials are performing additional checks on travelers arriving at Washington's nearest airport in an effort to prevent violence. Organizers of the "Justice for J6? rally said they expected a peaceful event, but U.S. Capitol Police Chief told reporters on Friday "there have been some threats of violence" linked to the event, where police would work to avoid clashes between Trump supporters and opponents.    -REUTERS



