Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:51 AM
Babul Supriyo, fifth BJP leader, joins team Mamata

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

KOLKATA, Sept 18: Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joined Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress on Saturday, two months after he was asked to resign as junior minister in the Environment Ministry and a month after saying he won't join any other party and would quit politics. Later, he amended his plans and said he would remain a Member of Parliament.
Babul is the fifth BJP leader - the four others were BJP MLAs - to join Trinamool Congress after Mamata's party won the assembly election in May and retained power. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said more BJP leaders are in talks to join the party.
Babul was seen to be upset after he was made to quit as Union Minister in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.    -NDTV


