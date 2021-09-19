Video
Trudeau, rival clash ahead of tight vote

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

OTTAWA, Sept 18: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout.
Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals neck and neck with the opposition Conservatives led by Erin O'Toole ahead of Monday's vote, suggesting that getting out the vote will be crucial. Low turnout has historically favored the Conservatives. Trudeau held a comfortable lead in the polls going into the campaign, but that has vanished because of what many voters see as an unnecessary election.
He also faces a challenge from New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, 42, who outstrips Trudeau and O'Toole in personal popularity and appeals to the same voters the center-left Liberals need. Singh was endorsed Friday by progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a two-time presidential candidate.    -AFP


