Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:51 AM
Home Foreign News

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh quits, says options open

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

NEW DELHI, Sept 18: Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister today, months before polls, saying he had been "humiliated thrice" and that the Congress is free to "appoint whoever they trust". He also said he would "exercise his options when the time comes".
Sources say over 50 MLAs had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding that the "Captain" be replaced as Chief Minister. Amarinder had fought the party's order to resign, which raises the possibility of a split in the Congress and turmoil over who will be Chief Minister and lead the party in the Punjab election.
The names of three leaders are in circulation to replace Amarinder - former Punjab Congress chiefs Sunil Jakhar and Pratap Singh Bajwa, and Beant Singh's grandson Ravneet Singh Bittu.
A sudden meeting of Punjab MLAs announced by the Congress late last night, with big hints that a majority of them had asked for change, drove a crisis of months to breaking point. Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat tweeted about the meeting and Amarinder Singh's rival Navjot Singh Sidhu shared the post.
Stung by the move, Amarinder Singh, 79, told reporters he had decided to resign in the morning. He said he had spoken with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and had told her he had put up with enough humiliation.    -NDTV


