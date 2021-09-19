UK signals intent to revert to the imperial system

LONDON, Sept 18: The British government said it was taking steps to return to its traditional system of imperial weights and measures, allowing shops and market stalls to sell fruits and vegetables labelled in pounds and ounces alone, rather than in the metric system's grams and kilograms, a move it hailed as an example of the country's new post-Brexit freedoms.

The plans, which David Frost, the minister overseeing Brexit, announced on Thursday, were cheered by Brexit supporters, many of whom had argued that the switch to the metric system over the decades was a sign of unwelcome European Union interference in daily life in Britain.

While the European Union currently requires members to use the metric system alone, it had allowed Britain, when it was a member, to label its produce in imperial units alongside metric units. There were also exceptions for traffic signs and beer.

As part of its exit from the European Union, the British government is now reviewing thousands of E.U. rules that it retained and determining whether they best serve the national interest. Those rules include the E.U. ban on sales in imperial units, which the British government said it would legislate changes to "in due course."

Since Britain formally split from the European Union on Jan. 1, after nearly 50 years of membership, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has touted his vision of a "Global Britain" that would flourish without being shackled by rules imposed by the 27-member bloc.

British officials have pointed to developments, such as changing the colour of British passports from the European Union's burgundy to Britain's traditional blue, which was dropped in 1988, as bold and triumphant symbols of the country's new freedom.

But critics, including the 48 percent of voters who did not support Britain's exit, have said such advances seem small and not very helpful at a time when employers are struggling to fill thousands of jobs, vacant in part because of the exodus of European Union immigrants since the vote to leave the bloc.

Among the concerns about the country's fragile economic recovery are a variety of new time-consuming and confusing procedures that have made importing and exporting goods to and from the European Union more difficult, shortages at British supermarkets and a rift over unresolved trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Nevertheless, Frost, the Brexit minister, said on Thursday that the move toward the imperial system would be part of the broader changes Britain was making to "capitalise on new Brexit freedoms." -NYT

"Overbearing regulations were often conceived and agreed in Brussels with little consideration of the UK national interest," he said in announcing the intention to introduce legislation to change the rules. "We now have the opportunity to do things differently and ensure that Brexit freedoms are used to help businesses and citizens get on and succeed."

Tony Bennett, a member of Active Resistance to Metrication, a small group that has for years been pushing for England to return to its old weights and measurements, said he was celebrating the development.

Bennett said the campaign to leave the European Union and the campaign to revert to imperial measurements had to do with preserving what he saw as the gradual erosion of British culture and tradition.

"The system of weights and measures is integral to our daily life and also to our written culture, our language," he said, citing expressions like "an inch is as good as a mile," and "inching forward." He estimates that he and his group have placed stickers over thousands of signs in public parks and on roads that use the metric system in England over the last two decades.

Since at least medieval times, the English have used their own set of measurements, including inches, feet, stones, miles and acres, many of which are still used in the United States. But for decades, the British government had been pushing people to use the metric system, used in most of the world and developed using decimalized metric standards during the French Revolution.

Supporters of the metric system say its use is necessary for companies to compete globally, since so many countries use it. Those passionate about the metric system also point to the fact that Britain began its switch to the metric system in 1965, eight years before it joined the European Union. Others said there were more pressing issues to focus on, like cuts to public services.

A poll by YouGov in 2015 of British adults found that younger people tended to favour the metric system, with more than 60 percent of those ages 18 to 39 saying they would measure short distances in meters, compared with less than 12 percent of those over 60.

NYT



