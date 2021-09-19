Video
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag

Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Sept 18: A special orange variety and a chilli species cultivated in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur have acquired the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which will enable the two products to remain protected from piracy.
Tamenglong orange is a unique species of the mandarin family, which contributes over 50% of Manipur's annual production. Hathei chilli, on the other hand, is known for its distinctive taste and colour.
"What a great start to the day for Manipur! I'm really happy to share that 2 (two) products of Manipur viz Hathei Chilly & Tamenglong orange have been granted GI tag," Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh tweeted on Friday. "This is a historic milestone in the history of Manipur which will increase the income of the farmers immensely," he wrote.
A GI is basically a sign used on products with a specific geographical origin. The qualities, characteristics or reputation of a GI-tagged product are essentially due to its place of origin.
In 2015, Bengali sweetmeat delicacy Jaynagarer Moa -- prepared from date palm jaggery and kanakchur rice -- got the GI tag. This variety of Moa originated in Jaynagar, a town in the state's South 24 Parganas district.    -TNN


