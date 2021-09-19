Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Sunday, 19 September, 2021, 10:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Budget
Education
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● International
● Business
● Sports
● Countryside
● Don't miss
● Budget
● Education
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
News
Demonstrators gather outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Published : Sunday, 19 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 59
Demonstrators gather outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Demonstrators gather outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston to protest Covid-19 vaccination and mask mandates on September 17, 2021. photo : AFP
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
UK signals intent to revert to the imperial system
A woman and child walk through a field of white flags on the Mall
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
Demonstrators gather outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston
US firefighters optimistic over world’s biggest tree
Why do we cry? The science of tears
World-beating Dutch are getting shorter
Mystery still surrounds death of UN chief after 60 years
Latest News
Dhaka ranks 54th out of 60 in Safe Cities Index
Man City held to draw by Southampton
Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
Maduro in Mexico on first foreign trip since US accusations
Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister
‘Bank details sought to intimidate journalists’
Journalist leaders' bank account details sought to gag media: BNP
Bangladesh removed from UK's travel red list
BGMEA chief invites Canadian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen
Most Read News
Learning to tackle lightning and thunderstorms
Sammilita Sangskritik Jote holds a rally in front of the National Press Club
3.25 lakh Covid-19 vaccines reach Ctg
Afghanistan and West Asian geopolitical tussle
Rising trend of divorce
Nature and childhood in Tagore’s selected short stories
Evaly owes over Tk 1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB
A farmer processes raw jute in a waterbody of Tongibari upazila
Ensure sustainable future, PM to major world economies
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft